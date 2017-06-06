Stefan Molyneux and Ezra Levant discuss Ezra's new book "Trumping Trudeau" and much more including Trudeau's enthusiasms for authoritarianism, globalism, open borders, radical Islam, etc. and his disregard, even disdain, for Canadian traditions, values and history (i.e. its identity). Naturally, they also get into the media's role in promoting Trudeau with fawning coverage and omission and/or cover-up of his flaws and gaffs. It's a long but very comprehensive piece and well worth the time.
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
The real Justin Trudeau - a perfect Manchurian Candidate
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment