The last glaciation's retreat

"It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their consciences." -- C. S. Lewis
"Global Warming" Went to Alaska on a cruise, a stop in Glacier Bay let us observe a glacier shedding into the Sea.
A retired educator sitting next to us stated "all glaciers are retreating"
Really ?
The glacier in front of us stretching back into the mountains, pushing 100 ton chunks into the sea was plainly moving in the opposite direction.
Reality is hard for some folks.
old white guy says..............check on Paleoclimate Cycles at WUWT. ice ages as well as warming come and go and there have been five in the last 450 thousand years. we are in about the 12 thousandths year of the current one, and it will probably get warmer before the cooling really starts, but we and many generations will be dead before there are any witnesses.
