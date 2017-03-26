Earth Hour 2017 - the many reasons to abhor it.

I don't know if Bill Gates celebrated it or not but one of his recent tweets highlighted the amazing human progress over the last 200 years, much of it due to the availability of cheap fossil fuel:
Progress is sometimes hard to see…but for much of humanity, the world is better than it’s ever been: https://t.co/nY4s5a7fyj via @MaxCRoser pic.twitter.com/aBX5xJyDXg— Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 3, 2017
As long as we ignore the purveyors of Earth Hour that progress will continue. Otherwise, not so much!
