Sunday, March 26, 2017

Earth Hour 2017 - the many reasons to abhor it.

Earth Hour came and went again last night and I completely missed it. I only realized it today going over WUWT where Anthony had posted Ross McKitrick's classic compendium of reason's to abhor it.

I don't know if Bill Gates celebrated it or not but one of his recent tweets highlighted the amazing human progress over the last 200 years, much of it due to the availability of cheap fossil fuel:


As long as we ignore the purveyors of Earth Hour that progress will continue. Otherwise, not so much!


