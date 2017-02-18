The Liberal "Islamophobia" motion M103 controversy brought to mind Pat Condell's video of a few years ago on "the cultural suicide of Sweden". Comparatively speaking we're no where near Swedish levels of progressive insanity, yet, but this seems to be the direction the Trudeau Liberals are pointing the country:
"Goodbye Sweden, Hello Swedistan" - Sweden's cultural suicide
Labels: B Kay, cultural Marxism, Justin Trudeau, multiculturalism, Pat Condell, progressivism, useful idiots
1 comment:
Canada is finished.
