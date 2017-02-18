Saturday, February 18, 2017

"Goodbye Sweden, Hello Swedistan" - Sweden's cultural suicide

The Liberal "Islamophobia" motion M103 controversy brought to mind Pat Condell's video of a few years ago on "the cultural suicide of Sweden".  Comparatively speaking we're no where near Swedish levels of progressive insanity, yet, but this seems to be the direction the Trudeau Liberals are pointing the country:

Anonymous said...

Canada is finished.

February 19, 2017 at 5:07:00 AM PST

