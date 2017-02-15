Wednesday, February 15, 2017

President Ivanka Trump

Today's National Post, in it's ongoing Trump slurring mode, featured a front page column taking Ivanka Trump to task.  The piece read like a snotty tabloid gossip column.  It's heading and sub-heading read:

Ivanka Trump doesn't know her place    

Hint: It's not in the president's chair
































Many readers of the Post online publication, unlike the column's author, picked up on the most obvious symbolism behind that photo:

A future President Ivanka Trump (circa 2025, say)
2 comments:

Miles Lunn said...

I doubt she will become president, but we shall see. I think there is a bit of fatigue with family dynasties, nonetheless it does seem Ivanka Trump rather than Melania Trump is the first lady.

February 15, 2017 at 2:34:00 PM PST
JR said...

You may be right, Miles but Ivanka is a sharp cookie and apparently very interested in politics, so we'll see 8 or 12 years down the road.

February 15, 2017 at 4:17:00 PM PST

