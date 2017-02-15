Jordan B. Peterson offers some thoughts about anti-Islamophobia Parliamentary motion M-103:
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Is this a picture of Mohamed?
Labels: free speech, freedom, Islam, Jordan Peterson, Liberals
1 comment:
A phobia is defined in the dictionary as
an extreme or irrational fear of or aversion to something.
So, to take the definition forward, Islamophobia is an extreme or irrational fear of Islam. And if you act based on an irrational fear, then your actions tend to be extreme and potentially biased or wrong. The incident in Quebec could be construed as an action based on an irrational fear.
But what about non-irrational fears? What about healthy concerns of Islam, which would typically be voiced in debate or discussion? What about actions that are taken as a result of that debate? Is that considered Islamophobia? If any negative action or discussion is considered Islamophobia then we have removed the context of the word and replaced it with something else.
This needs to be part of any rational discussion, and hopefully will be part o the discussion in Parliment.
