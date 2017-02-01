Questionable media narrative in the Quebec mosque killings

"... the mainstream media ... obsessed with a new narrative based on a few 'likes' on [the alleged killer] Bissonnette’s Facebook page.
The discovery that Bissonnette liked two of the most popular politicians on earth (US President Donald Trumpand France’s Marine Le Pen) quickly transformed the narrative into a story about a young right-wing extremist committing a terrorist act, even if no terror charges have been laid.
Bissonnette's Facebook "likes': on Canada’s leftist NDP Party page, as well as that of their former leader Jack Layton, have attracted far less media attention. ... "
"It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their consciences." -- C. S. Lewis
3 comments:
old white guy says..............the world is rapidly coming apart because of terminal stupidity. It cannot survive the onslaught of idiocy we see on a daily basis.
http://news.nationalpost.com/full-comment/colby-cosh-in-2017-when-the-shooting-stops-the-media-warfare-begins
This story from Colby Cosh tries to explain away the discrepancies in reporting from the crime scene. His excuse of few English speaking reporters is absurd; a lot of the original stories were filed by French language dailies, one cannot claim in 2017 that Canadian news rooms don't have the ability to translate.His own sister paper The Gazette obviously has reporters able to handle French; the mistakes were made by all reporters, the question is why. He criticizes Rebel media obliquely for having the temerity to even ask alternate questions, to not accept the lockstep media story. To do some investigative reporting is provocative? There are a host of questions begging answers; the main media has little interest beyond linking Trump and Bissonnette in the same sentence, but Canadians deserve to know what really took place.
While no can say exactly what motivated him, Xenophobia and Islamophobia is a problem and as a nation regardless of which party we support we should stand up to it. Yes maybe he supported the NDP while still liking Trump and LePen. Being racists and a bigot is not something unique to people on the political right and contrary to what many on the left claim, it has little correlation with where one stands on economic issues and the role of government. In Europe, much of the gains for the far right parties have come from those who traditionally support parties on the left not right. Still we should not downplay what happened here. What happened here was despicable and disgusting as well as regardless of where he stands on economic issues, bigotry is wrong and we as Canadians need to stand up and say this is not who we are. The six man killed were husbands, fathers, brothers, and sons and we should show some compassion for their families who had their loved ones taken way too early. I am quite concerned that the Rebel media on others on the hard right seem to show lack of empathy. One can be conservative and still have compassion for others.
Post a Comment