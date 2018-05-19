Saturday, May 19, 2018

The Canadian climate change and pipeline follies

Rex Murphy's recent, outstanding assessments:

Also this column by Queens professor Bruce Pardy:
Unless we can get rid of the Trudeau/Butts Liberals we will remain on track to becoming another Venezuela - energy rich but driven into poverty and political chaos by incompetent ideological extremists. Unless the Conservatives under Andrew Scheer can get their act together, and there's little sign they are doing so, WE ARE SCREWED.
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 