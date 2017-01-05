Climate scientist Judith Curry calls it quits

Curry: “... the deeper reasons have to do with my growing disenchantment with universities, the academic field of climate science and scientists… I no longer know what to say to students and postdocs regarding how to navigate the CRAZINESS in the field of climate science. ... ”
“... How young scientists are to navigate all this is beyond me, and it often becomes a battle of scientific integrity versus career suicide.”
Mark Steyn comments on the abuse Curry endured from the disgraceful Michael E. Mann (among others):
I despise Michael Mann for many reasons, not least for the damage his peculiar insecurities have done to honest inquiry and scientific integrity. But his disgusting treatment of Dr Curry ranks high on my list. And, however long it takes, I will ensure that her prediction from 2012 comes true.
