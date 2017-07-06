Update: Cheryl Gallant created a "Stop Payment" letter to Justin Trudeau. My response:
Please put a stop-payment on any cheque going to Omar Khadr until the widow of the medic he murdered has her day in court.
Any payment (much less $10.5M) and/or apology by the government of Canada to convicted, treasonous killer Omar Khadr is highly inappropriate. It is a gross insult to Canadian and allied veterans and to all patriotic Canadian taxpayers. The only apology owed here is your apology to all Canadians for your government's having entertained a payment and apology to Omar Khadr in the first place.
http://nationalpost.com/opinion/howard-anglin-trudeau-is-making-omar-khadr-rich-and-he-still-hasnt-told-us-why/wcm/fad82c8c-2a8a-4bb3-a0eb-d0ed5475d784
This story by Howard Anglin asks the obvious questions as to why Canada is obliged to compensate him at all and why the extravagant amount. Allowing Khadr's suit to go to trial could have provided some facts as to what exactly the CSIS officials did in 2003 and 04 which so infringed on his Charter Rights. Accusations of torture bandied about by sympathizers fail to identify any role Canada played, and neglect the obvious fact that his captors/jailers were the US Military.
Canadian governments, all four of them have been wrong-footed by this despicable family since J Chretien was persuaded to spring Khadr Sr out of a Pakistani prison way back in 95. The Harper government agreed to Omar's repatriation but failed to get an iron clad agreement from his lawyers that any Charter suit against Canada would be dropped as a condition.
Perhaps there were legal reasons for this, but at the time it was obvious that a suit was inevitable. The SCOC did say his rights were violated, but Parliament and Cabinet have quite a few options available other than to simply come up with an absurdly high settlement to end the Khadr saga.
But, this will not happen; Trudeau will wear this decision into the next election.
old white guy says.............I hope the widow who has already won a judgement against kadar in the US gets to take trudeau to task in Canada.
I can understand releasing him as in our judicial system one is innocent until proven guilty and although likely guilty he never got a fair trial so you could argue releasing him on that basis as many guilty get off on technicalities or reasonable doubt. But 10.5 million is ridiculous. That means he could live on 150K a year until he turns 100 or until 80 on 200K a year which Justin Trudeau calls rich and feels need to be taxed more. Getting a second chance in life to actually live a normal life instead of prison is good enough, not 10.5 million, that is what you give a wrongly convicted not someone who gets off on a technicality.
I was embarrassed Junior trudeau was PM now I am ashamed.
Canada like Abbas and the other terrorist supporters we are paying terrorists to kill our allies and announcing our treachery on July 4 was a finger in the eye of every American.
Unfortunately ordinary Canadians are paying Kardhr and will bear the brunt for Justin's liberal douchbaggery
Junior needs to resign. This is another action, among a long list, that shows how far he is willing to go to appease and embolden terrorists; those from within our country and outside. Its time Canadians, real F'n Canadians, not the smug elitist scum who represent the politically correct pansies across the land and the media, stand up and be heard. The apathy in this country is killing any sense of unity we once had and is only giving the lunatics 24/7 access to their soap box. Allowing this action to go without a serious backlash from Canadians will be the same as spitting on the graves of those that fought for this country and our dwindling freedoms.
