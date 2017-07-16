Angry Foreigner is a very interesting guy introduced by Gavin McInnes on his show last Friday. His take on Sweden is instructive for Canadians and most other Westerners whose countries while not yet as badly screwed up as Sweden are headed that way fast - i.e. wrecked by neo-liberal insanity (immigration policy, political correctness, cultural Marxism, multi-culturalism, cultural relativism, identity obsession, etc, etc, etc).
Here he is in a long interview with American blogger and YouTuber, Tree of Logic:
Sunday, July 16, 2017
Angry Foreigner - Swedish immigrant, Muslim apostate, atheist
