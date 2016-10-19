BLM insanity afflicts Catholic University

The DePaul University president has banned campus pro-life messaging while promoting the more fashionable Black Lives Matter politics:
The president of the largest Roman Catholic University in America refused a conservative student group's request to post pro-life posters because it would constitute "bigotry ... under the cover of free speech."
Despite the fact that "Black Lives Matter" posters hang on the very windows of the administrative offices at Chicago-based DePaul University, President Reverend Dennis H. Holtschneider banned posters reading "Unborn Lives Matter," a message much more in keeping with Catholic teaching on the sanctity of human life, from conception to natural death. ...When po-mo, pc identity politics start infecting the thinking at Catholic universities you know the culture war is being lost. President Holtshneider has defected to the enemy's side. Though it would appear that this has been happening for some time. And considering some of Pope Francis's rhetoric on global warming and capitalism, the entire Catholic Church is lurching in that direction.
old white guy says..........the president of DePaul seems to have little understanding of the English language. It is not bigotry to be against killing children while they are in the womb.
Amazing, isn't it? You'd think a former university professor and associate dean with a doctorate from Harvard would would have better language and logical skills. But perhaps his thinking and vocabulary have been warped by his intensive liberal arts indoctrination.
