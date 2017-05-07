Climate skeptic Tony Heller (aka Steven Goddard) at the 34th Annual Meeting of Doctors for Disaster Preparedness, on July 9, 2016 presents an overview of the history of climate alarmism and its media coverage, inconsistencies between alarmist claims and the climate data record and evidence for fraudulent manipulation and altering of the record by NASA, NOAA and others. It's a rambling presentation covering, back and forth, the past century+ but leaves the definite impression that something is seriously amiss about the current climate alarmist narrative.
More:
Heller gave a similar presentation at a Washington State Senate hearing February 2017. Some senators (Dems) are skeptical of Heller's conclusions but it is interesting that Washington State is at least willing to hear from skeptics like Heller and Don Easterbrook (previous post).
Data manipulation and false data, Data Integrity
Sunday, May 7, 2017
Climate alarmism - Historical overview, inconsitencies and evidence of fraud
Labels: fraud, global warming, NASA, NOAA, Tim Ball, Tony Heller, Watts Up With That
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northern_Cities_Vowel_Shift
Post a Comment