Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Thousands of peer reviewed scientific papers support skepticism of climate alarmism

A favorite ploy of climate alarmists is to deny the existence of "peer-reviewed" science supporting views skeptical of climate alarmism.

A good example of this is a Facebook post by a TV Weatherman yelling at skeptics telling them to "put-up-or-shut-up".  Watts Up With That "put-up" - pointing to thousands of peer reviewed scientific papers supporting the skeptical viewpoint.




Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 