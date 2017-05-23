A favorite ploy of climate alarmists is to deny the existence of "peer-reviewed" science supporting views skeptical of climate alarmism.
A good example of this is a Facebook post by a TV Weatherman yelling at skeptics telling them to "put-up-or-shut-up". Watts Up With That "put-up" - pointing to thousands of peer reviewed scientific papers supporting the skeptical viewpoint.
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Thousands of peer reviewed scientific papers support skepticism of climate alarmism
Labels: Deniers, global warming, peer review, science, skepticism.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment