Giant PR firm, Edelman, does a global annual survey to gauge of the "trust" the public has in its institutions: 1) Government 2) Business 3) Media, and 4) NGOs.
The people surveyed are categorized into three groups:
1) Informed Public 2) General On-line Population, and 3) Mass Population (all population excluding Informed Public)
The results are published in the "Edelman Trust Baraometer".
2016 Edelman Trust Barometer Widening Trust Gap
2017 Edelman Trust Barometer An Implosion in Trust! (Brexit, Trump, immigration/refugee crisis?)
Interesting, considering recent events but one does wonder about the validity of the results as a measure of "trust". If it isn't trust that's actually being measured, what is it? It's worth reading this bit of skepticism: "Can You Trust The Data On Trust?"
Sunday, May 21, 2017
The Trust Gap
