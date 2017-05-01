Willis Eschenbach is a self-taught amateur scientist well known for his skeptical posts on climate change at Watts Up With That. Thanks to the alarmist propagandists at DeSmogBlog, whose mission it is, in part, to "debunk" climate "deniers", I came across this video of Willis's presentation at ICCC7. He talks about his research on "species extinction" and offers some interesting insights into the role of DNA and how it might work in helping species to survive radical changes in the environment (eg. surviving through multiple ice ages):
Far from "debunking" Mr. Eschenbach the video leaves one admiring him even more for his wit and natural intelligence.
Willis Eschenbach
