Climate alarmists hostile to facts that contradict alarmist exaggerations and lies
A
nd, of course, hostile to the messenger of those facts
:
The Seattle Times ran a hysterical story at the Washington Park Arboretum in Seattle. Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Washington and no climate change skeptic, demolished the Times story in a strongly-worded blog post.
But perhaps more importantly, he goes on to describe the kind of pressure to which he is subjected to not post such corrections because of the ammunition it gives to “deniers”. It is an excellent exposition on the corruption of the scientific method that is rampant in climate science — not just the suppression of dissent, but the suppression of every small correction of the most exaggerated claims.
