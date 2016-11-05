Must watch! - Gavin McInnes interviews Prof. Jordan Peterson:
This is just one segment of Gavin's most AWESOME show last Friday which also featured Ann Coulter and Janice Fiamengo.
Saturday, November 5, 2016
"Bloody neo-Marxists have invaded the campuses and the rest of the culture"
2 comments:
old white guy says..............people who are so stupid that they do not know there are two genders, and only two, should not be allowed out of the hospital.
And people like U of T gender studies "professor" Nicholas Matte who claim that there is no such thing as biological sex, should be put in a straight jacket, medicated and locked in a room.
Then again, a better solution may be to take a wrecking ball to the humanities departments and fire the academics and administrations.
