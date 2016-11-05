Janice Fiamengo, anti-feminist, is being hauled before Ontario's "Social Justice" Tribunal

And, in a demonstration of an equally powerful malevolent force working in lock-step with academic feminism:
Janice Fiamengo is being hauled before the Ontario "Social Justice" Tribunal:
A former student has accused Janice of a human rights violation which will go to trial before the Social Justice Tribunal of Ontario. The University of Ottawa is a co-defendant in this case and is of course represented by their own lawyer. Recent cases have demonstrated quite clearly that universities are quick to throw their employees under the bus in order to appease the Social Justice mobs so the university of Ottawa cannot be trusted to protect Fiamengo. The university of Ottawa lawyer is payed to protect the University of Ottawa NOT Janice Fiamengo. Any deal offered or struck will consider only the interests of the university, the social justice tribunal, and the student. Janice Fiamengo will be considered expendable throughout this process.The proper name for this "Social Justice" Tribunal process is "tyranny".
Her "trial" begins in six to eight months. Her legal fees have already been successfully crowd-funded.
1 comment:
I felt like saluting the Social Justice Tribunal with a "Sieg Heil" when I read this. I don't think this kind of social fascism is what our soldiers gave their lives for. One way to adequately remember our soldiers this November 11 is to burn these tribunals down (metaphorically speaking, of course; I add the caveat for the SJW out there who don't seem to be able to distinguish between the literal and the metaphorical).
