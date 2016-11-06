Sunday, November 6, 2016

PC tyranny

Mark Steyn:
... There are more and more areas of debate in which the authorities take the view that "there is only one correct answer". A free people should be free to argue, whether they take the right side or the wrong side of the question. But, as I always say (he says wearily), when you're arguing that only one side is allowed to have a side, you're on the wrong side.

