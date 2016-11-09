President Elect DONALD J. TRUMP!

Fantastic!At last count he had 288 electoral votes, a solid win.
Now the hard work begins. But first, I'm looking forward to enjoying watching Media Party and other rabid Trump haters' heads explode.
Update: As of the evening of Nov 10 all but 20 electoral votes had been decided (NH and MI) with Trump at 290 and Clinton at 228.
2 comments:
old white guy says...........the media are falling all over themselves with excuses and BS.
Turned out exactly the way I wished it.
Good for democracy - Stand by for a political lesson JT>
