Wednesday, November 9, 2016

President Elect DONALD J. TRUMP!



Fantastic! 

At last count he had 288 electoral votes, a solid win.

Now the hard work begins.  But first, I'm looking forward to enjoying watching Media Party and other rabid Trump haters' heads explode.

 Update: As of the evening of Nov 10 all but 20 electoral votes had been decided  (NH and MI) with Trump at 290 and Clinton at 228.


Anonymous said...

old white guy says...........the media are falling all over themselves with excuses and BS.

November 9, 2016 at 1:58:00 AM PST
Anonymous said...

Turned out exactly the way I wished it.
Good for democracy - Stand by for a political lesson JT>

November 9, 2016 at 6:43:00 AM PST

